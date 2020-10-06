Netflix India have released three of the four episodes of their controversial limited series, Bad Boy Billionaires.

The episodes available on Netflix feature Nirav Modi, Subrata Roy and Vijay Mallya. The three episodes ready to stream are titled “The King Of Good Times” (episode on Mallya), “Diamonds Aren’t Forever” (Nirav Modi), and “The World’s Biggest Family” (Subrata Roy).

Earlier, a Hyderabad civil court had issued a stay order barring the digital platform from streaming the show. The order was issued following a petition by B. Ramalinga Raju, who is one of the billionaires featured in the show according to the promo. An order had also been passed by the Araria district court in Bihar based on the Sahara group’s argument that the show would damage Subrata Roy’s image.

The brief synopsis provided of the show by the website says: “This investigative docuseries explores the greed, fraud, and corruption that built up — and ultimately brought down — India’s most infamous tycoons.”

The series was originally slated to stream from September 2.