Netflix confirms production of horror K-drama ‘Wish Your Death’

Netflix has confirmed the production of a blood-churning horror K-drama that is sure to send chills down viewers’ spines. Expanding its horror K-drama catalogue, the streaming giant has announced the cast and teased the details of the slated eerie drama. The drama’s working title is ‘Wish Your Death.’ Jeon So Young, Kang Mi Na, Baek Sun Ho, Hyun Woo Seok, and Lee Hyo Ju are going to play key roles. Taking to social media, Netflix also dropped cast photos to make the announcement.

‘Wish Your Death’ chronicles the lives of a group of high school students. They receive a chilling death notice after using an app called ‘Girigo.’ The app grants any wish that the user has uploaded as a video. While the app doesn’t appear serious at first, it takes a deadly turn when it starts interfering with real-life events. As the group of friends scramble to escape the app’s deadly nature, they uncover its sinister truth.

The five high school friends discover that the mysterious app Girigo is linked to their friend’s mysterious death. As they go down the rabbit hole, they discover the shocking truth behind the app. This starts pulling them into an inescapable nightmare, elevating the intensity of the plot.

In the drama, Jeon So Young plays the role of Sae Ah. She is a promising track athlete at Seorin High School. She is ready to go above and beyond to protect her friends and expose the app’s dark and sinister secrets. Kang Mina stars as Na Ri, a popular student with idol-like features who rebuffs Sae Ah’s warnings about the app’s deadly curse.

Moreover, Baek Sun Ho will essay the role of Geon Woo. He is Sae Ah’s secret boyfriend and is disturbed by her growing obsession with the app. Hyun Woo Seok plays Ha Joon, the brain of the group. He is a coding enthusiast who attempts to decode the app’s secrets through his technological wizardry. Meanwhile, Lee Hyo Je stars as Hyung Wook, a fun-loving jokester whose life takes a pivotal turn towards chaos after his wish on Girigo unexpectedly comes true.

Menawhile, Park Yoon Seo is helming the upcoming drama. The director has delivered hits like ‘Kingdom Season 2,’ ‘The Admiral: Roaring Currents,’ and ‘Moving.’