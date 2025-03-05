Gong Myung and Kim Min Ha’s ‘Way Back Love’ locks premiere

‘Be Melodramatic’ actor Gong Myung and ‘Pachinko’ actress Kim Min Ha’s upcoming nostalgic drama ‘Way Back Love’ locks premiere date. The drama is a bildungsroman narrative of two high school sweethearts who meet each other years later in an uncanny encounter.

‘Way Back Love’ is a fantasy romance drama which stars Kim Min Ha as Hee Wan. She is now a 24-year-old woman who has isolated herself from society after losing the will to live. While she was once a lively girl full of vitality and energy, she has turned away from life. In an unexpected turn of events, a week before her death, her childhood friend and first love Ram Woo (Gong Myung) knocks on her door as a grim reaper. While she is taken aback after seeing someone who died a few years ago, life takes a different turn for them.

Ahead of the series’ release, the makers dropped a warm and nostalgic poster. Kim Min Ha and Gong Myung appear as high schoolers who are brimming with an energetic fervour for life. They appear warm as their smiles brighten up the poster. The two appear to exchange their name tags. This can be an attempt to just swap identities playfully or have a romantic meaning. The tagline reads, “Our unbelievable story that began with an April Fool’s joke.”

The teaser opens with Kim Ram U enthusiastically sharing with Jung Hui Wan that he has found what he is passionate about. The two spend their time living the best of their lives. They enjoy their days as a student to the fullest. However, the lively atmosphere soon turns grim. The scene then jumps forward in time, showing a 24-year-old Jung Hui Wan, who has no will to live. Just as she has only a week left to live; Kim Ram U appears at her door as a grim reaper following his death four years ago. He calls out to her by his name—just like they did back in school. He asks her an endearing question- “Didn’t you miss me all this time?” and the clip concludes.

TVING’s ‘Way Back Love’ will premiere on April 3.