Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh visit Golden Temple in Amritsar

Indian Idol judge Neha Kakkar visited Golden Temple with her husband Rohanpreet Singh and their family. Taking to her Instagram she shared a few photos of the day with a heartfelt note.

She wrote, “we finally visited Darbar Saheb together. Thanks to Devotees, Saari Sangat, Security and Everyone who helped us reach baba ji so smoothly. I even got emotional seeing Baba ji closely and finding Rohu next me, holding my hand so warmly and hearing him thanking baba ji for making me marry him. Bahut Loved and Blessed I felt. Bahut acha laga.. It was one of the most beautiful moments of my life. Thank you Baba ji for giving me Rohu ♥️ Thank you baba ji for everything..

Bahut sukoon mila

Do visit #GoldenTemple atleast once!

– Neha Kakkar (Mrs. Singh)”

On the post, Neha’s husband Rohanpreet Singh commented, “Blessed to have You in my life Nehu.. Thank you baba ji.”

While Neha’s brother Tony Kakkar wrote expressing his joy in the comment section, “It’s truly a blessing to be there ❤️ Truly blessed you all.”