Neena Gupta praises southern cinema: “People are more disciplined”

Actress Neena Gupta is ready to captivate audiences once again with her role in the Malayalam series ‘1000 Babies’. This marks her third foray into Malayalam cinema.

Reflecting on her experiences in South Indian cinema, Gupta shared insights with ANI that highlight the distinctive work culture prevalent in the industry.

“In the South, I have acted in Telugu and Malayalam languages. ‘1000 Babies’ is my third project in Malayalam. There’s a significant difference between Hindi and South Indian cinemas,” she noted. One striking observation she made was about the discipline of the teams she has worked with down South. “People (down South) are more disciplined. They come to sets on time. Also, people there don’t work in shifts… they don’t even complain about it. They all work together,” Gupta remarked.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neena Gupta (@neena_gupta)

Actor Rahman, who stars alongside Neena Gupta in ‘1000 Babies’, echoed her sentiments about the inclusivity on set. “Everybody is treated equally. We don’t differentiate. Of course, we do have our caravans, but otherwise on the set, even if it’s the food, everybody has the same food. I prefer it also that way,” he explained.

‘1000 Babies’, directed by Najeem Koya, delves into the dark and intense theme of a mass infanticide investigation, showcasing Gupta in a groundbreaking role that challenges her previous work. Gupta admitted she had reservations about taking on such a unique character.

“After listening to the story, I was shocked and impressed as well. However, I was a little doubtful about doing the project as my role was extremely different. I have never done it before. And I was a little worried about it,” she shared. Ultimately, after taking some time to reflect, she decided to embrace the challenge, stating, “The next day I said, yes, I am doing it.”

The series will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on October 18, and anticipation is already building among fans eager to see Gupta’s latest transformation.

Neena Gupta’s career has spanned decades, and she has established herself as a versatile talent in the Indian film industry. Known for her work in both art-house and commercial films, Gupta has garnered numerous accolades, including three National Film Awards, a Filmfare Award, and two Filmfare OTT Awards.

Her performances have ranged from portraying a young widow in “Woh Chokri” (1994) to a middle-aged pregnant woman in the blockbuster “Badhaai Ho,” for which she won the Filmfare Award for Best Actress (Critics) and received a nomination for Best Actress.