As ‘Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning’ hits theatres, Tom Cruise has a message for Indian fans

Tom Cruise’s final stint as Ethan Hunt, ‘Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning’ hit Indian theatres on May 17. Amid the anticipated release, Tom Cruise is busy with promotion and events for the film. During his interaction with Avneet Kaur, the actor shared his admiration for India and shared a message for fans in Hindi.

During his conversation with Avneet Kaur, Tom Cruise said, “Main aap saab se bahut pyaar karta hoon. Mujpe bharosa karo, ek akhri baar (I love you all a lot. Trust me one last time).” The actor added, “I feel so much love for India. I have to say the whole experience has been etched in my memory. Every single moment. From the moment I landed, going to the Taj Mahal, and spending time in Mumbai, I remember each moment quite vividly.”

Additionally, much to fans’ excitement, Cruise admitted that he was open to working on a Bollywood project in the future. He said, “I would love to go back to India and make a film there. I love Bollywood films; the skill that it takes to do what you all do is so natural. I love it when, in a scene, someone suddenly breaks into a song; I love it. It’s something that I have grown up watching—musicals from different countries.”

The actor added, “I love Bollywood movies. You can just break out into a song—it’s so beautiful. I love the dancing, singing, and the actors. That is such a unique experience and craftsmanship of the actors to be able to sing, dance, and act.”

Veteran director Christopher McQuarrie, who has helmed every title of the film series, has returned at the helm. Meanwhile, the film also stars Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Vanessa Kirby, Pom Klemetieff, Shea Whigham, Angela Bassett, Esai Morales, Henry Czerny, Holt McCallany, Nick Offerman and Greg Tarzan Davis. ‘Mission Impossible 8’ follows ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One.’ The film featured high-intensity scenes but amassed a lukewarm response at the box office. ‘Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning’ marks Tom Cruise’s final act as the IMF agent.

