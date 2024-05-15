Namacool trailer: Hina Khan starrer promises laughter-filled college saga

Get ready to dive into the vibrant world of college life with the upcoming comedy-drama series “Namacool,” where laughter, friendship, and a dash of mischief collide! The much-anticipated trailer of this rib-tickling Namacool series, directed by Ritam Shrivastava, dropped recently, giving us a glimpse into the whirlwind adventures of its protagonists, portrayed by the talented trio of Hina Khan, Abhinav Sharma, and Aaron Koul.

Set against the backdrop of Lucknow, “Namacool” follows the escapades of Mayank and Piyush, two friends on a quest for fame and recognition as they navigate through the maze of their second year in college. From uproarious mishaps to heartwarming moments of camaraderie, the Namacool trailer promises a rollercoaster ride packed with comedy, romance, and even a sprinkle of intrigue.

Hina Khan, essaying the role of Rubiya, expressed her exhilaration about being part of the project, describing it as a delightful blend of humor and drama that is sure to captivate audiences nationwide. Similarly, Abhinav Sharma, who portrays Mayank, shared his excitement, describing his journey in “Namacool” as a whirlwind of comedic chaos and heartfelt revelations.

Directed by Ritam Shrivastava and scripted by Shantanu Srivastava, this seven-episode series boasts a stellar cast including Abhishek Bajaj, Anushka Kaushik, Faisal Malik, and Aadil Khan, promising viewers an immersive experience filled with laughter and nostalgia.

Producer Parul Sharma, from Reliance Entertainment Studios, teased that “Namacool” is just the beginning of an exciting collaboration with Amazon miniTV, promising viewers a blockbuster series brimming with action, drama, and the timeless bonds of friendship.

Mark your calendars because “Namacool” is set to premiere on May 17, exclusively on Amazon miniTV. So, get ready to embark on a hilarious journey that will leave you grinning from ear to ear!