In a magical tribute to the world of music, the Jalaram Auditorium in Nairobi came alive with an extraordinary blend of melodies from renowned composers Satyajit Ray, Salil Chowdhury, RD Burman, AR Rahman, and the late Harry Belafonte on the occasion of World Music Day. Orchestrated by June Ananya Pal, a revered cultural activist with strong ties to Kolkata, the event, aptly titled Music & Beyond, captivated the audience with its rich tapestry of diverse musical expressions.

Pal, who curated the program, aimed to showcase the universality of music and its ability to transcend borders. From the very beginning, it was evident that the evening would be a celebration of the remarkable harmonies that resonate across cultures. The audience was treated to a fascinating amalgamation of Indian and African musical traditions, as Hindi bhajans were performed with African music arrangements, creating a unique fusion of sounds.

However, the true highlight of the night was an enthralling medley that seamlessly intertwined compositions by the legendary Satyajit Ray, Salil Chowdhury, RD Burman, AR Rahman, and the late Harry Belafonte. This medley served as a heartfelt tribute to Belafonte, whose recent passing marked a great loss in the world of music. June Ananya Pal expressed the significance of paying homage to Belafonte and described how his work resonated with the evening’s theme of showcasing the power and global appeal of Indian music.

As the performances unfolded, the Jalaram Auditorium reverberated with the mesmerizing tunes, reflecting the seamless blend of musical cultures and influences. The event showcased the breathtaking synergy of Indian classical music, Bollywood hits, and the soulful melodies that have captivated generations. Spectators were enthralled by the fusion of Kathak and Bharatnatyam dances set to popular Bollywood tracks, creating a visual spectacle that perfectly complemented the captivating music.

June Ananya Pal emphasized the importance of such cultural initiatives, highlighting their ability to bring people together through the universal language of music. Music & Beyond truly embodied the spirit of World Music Day, celebrating the richness of diverse musical traditions while honoring the enduring legacies of master composers. The event left the audience in awe, reaffirming the transcendent power of music and its ability to forge connections that span continents and touch the hearts of people around the world.