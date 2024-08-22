Nag Ashwin reflects on working with Amitabh Bachchan in Kalki 2898 AD

As ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ makes its debut on Prime Video, director Nag Ashwin reflects on the experience of working with the iconic Amitabh Bachchan. The film, which recently shattered box office records and emerged as the top-grossing Indian movie of 2024, has now transitioned from the big screen to the streaming platform. ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ combines science fiction with Indian mythology, and its premiere on Prime Video is accompanied by Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam audio options, along with English subtitles.

Nag Ashwin, known for his innovative approach to filmmaking, expressed deep admiration for Bachchan’s involvement in the project. “Working with Bachchan sir was a dream come true,” Ashwin shared. He noted how the legendary actor, despite the film’s extensive use of CGI and green screens—elements not typically associated with his earlier work—exhibited remarkable patience and grace. Ashwin praised Bachchan for his dedication and his impactful performance as the immortal Ashwatthama, particularly in the film’s action sequences.

‘Kalki 2898 AD’ is the inaugural film in the Kalki Cinematic Universe, set in a dystopian future year of 2898 AD. The narrative unfolds in the desolate city of Kashi, once the world’s first city, now under the oppressive rule of Supreme Yaskin. The storyline follows SUM80, a figure embodying the final avatar of Lord Vishnu, Kalki, who emerges as a beacon of hope against Yaskin’s tyranny. The film poses a central question: Will SUM80, aided by the legendary Bhairava, Ashwatthama, and a group of rebels from Shambhala, succeed in thwarting Yaskin’s ominous Project K?

The film boasts a stellar cast, including Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani, alongside Bachchan. Produced by Priyanka Dutt, C. Aswani Dutt, and Swapna Dutt under Vyjayanthi Movies, the film’s global streaming release offers an exciting opportunity for audiences to experience this cinematic achievement from the comfort of their homes.