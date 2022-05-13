‘Naam Reh Jaayega’ details what actually happened when Lata Mangeshkar was almost poisoned

As the Indian music industry stands in solidarity to celebrate the legendary singer late Lata Mangeshkar, StarPlus’ special series ‘Naam Reh Jaayega brings 18 of India’s most notable singers together to pay a specia‘l tribute to the ‘Nightingale of India’, honoring her legacy and the countless memories she left behind.

In the next episode of ‘Naam Reh Jaayega’, the audience will witness some unseen pictures of the legendary singer and also some anecdotes from her life that are exclusive, and never shared before in the public forum.

The episode will also reveal the reason the icon never married and in a shocking insight, the audience will also find out who tried to ‘poison’ our national treasure.

The show also features some spectacular tribute performances by Pyarelal ji, Sonu Nigam, Arijit Singh, Shankar Mahadevan, Nitin Mukesh, Neeti Mohan, Alka Yagnik, Sadhana Sargam, Udit Narayan, Shaan, Kumar Sanu, Amit Kumar, Jatin Pandit, Javed Ali, Aishwarya, Sneha, Palak Muchhal and Anwesha.

‘Naam Reh Jaayega’ features India’s biggest voices paying tribute to Lata Mangeshkar, whose voice filled generations of music lovers with emotion and hope.

The eight-episode, hour-long series airs on Sundays on StarPlus at 7 p.m.