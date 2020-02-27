After entertaining the audience with “Dus Bahane 2.0” and “Bhankas”, the makers of Baaghi 3 have dropped another song featuring Disha Patani. The highly-awaited song from the film titled “Do You Love Me” has set social media on fire. On Wednesday, the makers Disha Patani took to her official Instagram handle to share a glimpse of the song.

On Thursday, the makers released the full song that features Disha Patani wherein she bedazzles her fans with her killer dance moves.

Sharing the video on her Instagram handle, Disha wrote, “Get ready to bring the house down with the sassiest song of the year. #DoYouLoveMe out now. Original Music & License Courtesy – #ReneBendali (sic).”

In the song, Disha Patani turns into a sultry siren as she is seen wearing a green shimmery attire-green bralette and green mini shorts and besides her dance moves, what has caught our attention is Disha’s deadly expressions as she grooves to the intoxicating beats.

In the song, Disha Patani has her flirtatious mode on as flirts with Tiger Shroff, who is seen looking for someone in the video. Within an hour, the song has garnered 402,680 views.

Besides Tiger, Baaghi 3 stars Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, Jackie Shroff in lead roles.

Talking about the song, Disha said in an interview that the song is the remake of British record producer TroyBoi’s “Do You”, adding that while the hook line would remain the same, the whole song has been rewritten in Hindi.

“Do You Love Me” has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi and rendered by Nikhita Gandhi. Baaghi 3 is directed by Ahmed Khan, who had also helmed Baaghi 2 and Baaghi 3 will hit the theatres on March 6, 2020.