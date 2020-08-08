Asim Riaz And his lady love Himanshi Khurrana, once again all set to show their magic. The duo after giving two songs together is now prepping up to come up with another music video titled “Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam”. The teaser of the album has finally dropped today and their fans are already going gaga over it. Sung by Arijit Singh and composed by Amaal Malik, the song is presented by T-Series.

In the intriguing teaser, one can see the budding romance between two lovers, played by Asim and Himanshi. The whole video revolves around the two. To raise the excitement around the song, the makers have left it to the imagination of the viewers to think why there is a police force around Asim’s house in the video, why Himanshi has a gun and who has been shot dead.

The teaser, undoubtedly shows the two madly in love with each other and there’s no denying that their chemistry is unmatchable, which they have proved in their last two music videos, “Kalla Sohna Nai” and “Khayal Rakhya Kar” as well.

While announcing the melomania, Asim took it to his Instagram handle and wrote, “Pyaar ke sang sab kuch, ya phir kuch nahi! #DilKoMaineDiKasam releasing on 10th August (sic).”

The poster shows a shirtless, bruised Asim playing the piano while Himanshi looks longingly at him. She is seen lying on the piano in a black dress.

He has also shared a couple of pictures from the song. Meanwhile, Himanshi has also shared the same on her social media account.

Meanwhile, Asim and Himanshi enjoy a massive fan following after their journey in Bigg Boss 13. The duo was in the Bigg Boss house last year and fell for each other. While Asim ended up being the first runner up of the show, Himanshi was eliminated much earlier.

The music video will be out on August 10.