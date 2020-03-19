Bigg Boss 13 is already over but its fever is still on. The show has emerged to undoubtedly become one of the most successful seasons of the reality show. It wouldn’t be wrong to give credits to Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill, Asim Riaz, Himanshi Khurana and many others for the success rate.

Recently, news broke on the internet stating that Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana, who’s love story bloomed within the vicinity of the Bigg Boss house, are coming together in a video. Since its inception, Asim and Himanshi fans are totally excited to see them together.

Neha Kakkar’s “Kalla Sohna Nai” will be releasing on Thursday evening but the fans have already taken the social media by trending #asimanshi and other hashtags.

Ahead of song release, a romantic video of the couple has gone viral on social media with the song from their upcoming music video “Kalla Sohna Nai” playing in the background. The video showcases Asim holding Himanshi’s hand as she passes by after which the two of them are seen lovingly engrossed in each other’s eyes. Himanshi looks undeniably pretty in a floral dress while Asim, on the other hand, looks suave in a black t-shirt and grey pants.

The video was shared by Asim on his official Instagram handle.

Asim and Himanshi’s debut music video, “Kalla Sohna Nai” is going to be released on March 19, 2020, much to the excitement of fans.

This will be the couple’s first official collaboration after the end of Bigg Boss 13. The song has been crooned by Neha Kakkar.

The first look poster of the same has already been released sometime back in which Himanshi is seen resting her head on Asim’s shoulders. The much-awaited music video has been shot in the beautiful location of Chandigarh.

For the unversed, apart from Asim and Himanshi, Darshan Raval is all set to feature Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill in his music album.