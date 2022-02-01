Shaan’s earworm ‘Bom Billi’ has a dancehall element

With the release of ‘Bom Billi,’ playback singer Shaan collaborated with international sensation Delsol for the first time in 2022.

In the coming weeks, Shaan will release four different versions of the song, which will showcase global talent from Delhi, Argentina, and America.

Having just released ‘Bom Billi’ on Monday, Shaan said: “I’m quite excited for ‘Bom Billi’. It has the dancehall vibe, the Punjabi/Hindi/English mix, and that earworm hook. This song will give the audiences a completely different experience, which I am sure they would love.”

The singer described the collaboration in the song as follows: “‘Bom Billi’ is an exciting international collaboration with Nick Rajsakha’s X3 Ent and its music team. I thoroughly enjoyed working with the super talented Delsol and the artists and rappers from across the globe.”

Co-producers Nick Rajsakha and Nawaz Modi Singhania have brought together Shaan, Delsol, and Grammy-winner Jason Goldstein for this project, which is the brainchild of Nick Rajsakha and Nawaz Modi Singhania.