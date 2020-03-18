It’s just been a day when Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s first look poster from “Bhula Dunga” hit the social media. All the SidNaaz fans rooted the most-talked contestants of Bigg Boss 13. And now, on Wednesday, another news broke out which left Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana’s fans excited.

Well, fans are joyous as Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana’s much-awaited song by Neha Kakkar titled “Kalla Sohna Nai” is all set to release on Thursday.

This is the Bigg Boss 13 couple’s first-ever collaboration and their music video will be dropped on March 19, 2020. This is the first time that the lovebirds will be seen sharing the frame after their stint in Salman Khan’s show.

Asim and Himanshi’s loved-up BTS pictures from their shooting have been making the rounds on social media ever since its inception. And now, with only a few hours left for the song to be out, their fans cannot hold their excitement.

Fans are yearning to see their favourite couple to spread their magic again on-screen and cannot keep calm.

Expressing their love and support to Asim and Himanshi, they have started a new hashtag on Twitter #AsiManshiDebut, to show their eagerness to see them in the same frame. They are showering them with immense love, by sharing their lovesick throwback moments from their BB 13 days.

” Sometimes Heart Sees What Is Invisible to the Eyes “!!#AsiManshiDebut pic.twitter.com/mUFTbz6mHJ — SHWETA🌟 (@ShwetaC94537624) March 18, 2020

Dream big. Pray bigger.👍 And we know your dream was bigger and much bigger and you achieve your dreams😊😊 @imrealasim #AsiManshiDebut — Ravijeet Singh (@irealravijeet) March 18, 2020

The first look poster from “Kalla Sohna Nai” was released on March 12. In the poster, one can see Himanshi sitting beside Asim resting her head on his shoulder. The lovebirds look adorable together and are sending happy vibes all around.

The duo shot for the music video in Chandigarh, where they had loads of fun together, pictures of which went viral on social media.