Hours after Sonu Nigam named actress Marina Kuwar in a video attacking T-Series honcho Bhushan Kumar, she has posted on social media saying she is battling depression triggered off by “unwanted incidents”.

“Adhuri kahaani par khamosh honton ka pehra hai, chot rooh ki hai isiliye dard zara gehra hai (silent lips guard my incomplete tale, the soul is wounded and the pain is deep) #life #stress #sadness #depression #pain,” tweeted the actress in Hindi on Tuesday.

“When your life changes drastically due to some unwanted incidents happened in your life, that time you choose to go into depression. No one knows how badly these incidents effect your life. Sometimes we give up and we end up with our life! Feeling so depressed #Depression #Life #MarinaKuwar,” she tweeted.

Marina, who was seen in shows such as CID and Aahat, also shared two quotes on depression on Instagram Stories.

The first went, “I have depression. But I prefer to say ‘I battle’ depression, instead of ‘I suffer’ with it. Because depression hits, but I hit back. Battle on.”

The other read, “My life is very different. My life is very hard and very difficult.”

In an Instagram video Sonu Nigam shared on Monday evening, he accused Bhushan Kumar of being music mafia. He had also alleged that Kumar had worked at sabotaging his career as a musical artistes.

Warning Bhushan Kumar not to mess with him, Sonu had said in his video: “Marina Kuwar yaad hai na? Woh kyon boli, woh kyon back out kiya yeh mujhe nahi pata. Media ko pata hai mafia kis tarah function karta hai. Uska video mere paas padha hai. Ab agar tune mere se panga liya, toh woh video main apni YouTube channel mein dal dunga. Samjha? Mere mooh mat lagna (Do you remember Marina Kuwar? I don’t know no why she spoke and why she backed out, but media knows how the mafia functions. I still have that video with me. Now if you mess with me, I will upload that video on my YouTube channel. So don’t mess with me).”

Earlier in the day, Bhushan Kumar’s wife Divya Khosla Kumar claimed Sonu was “selling lies” to seek publicity. She called the singer “thankless”.