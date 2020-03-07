Singing sensation Yo Yo Honey Singh dropped his much-awaited song “Loca” this week. While the song has already managed to garner a lot of public attention, the fans couldn’t get enough of it and are loving the fun vibes that the song has to offer. The song is a complete party anthem.

Sharing the fun process that Yo Yo Honey Singh underwent while making this masterpiece, the rapper shared, “I had made a Reggaeton beat for Loca, then an instrumental which was very Spanish-esque. Later, I discussed it with my team and decided to use the word ‘loca’ (which means insane).”

After getting the tunes decided, the rapper commented on the lyrics saying, “We penned it down, some crazy verses of rap and everything. It’s a collective lyrical product. The hook line is a girl singing to herself, ‘I am going Loca for you boy’, and this was the feel of the song. The word sounds familiar to the Indian audience as well,”

As soon as the song was released, the audience took it to up and made it viral instantly and the song has crossed a whopping 20 million views already in just 48 hours and is increasing constantly. The fans have been making various videos and this is the testimony to the showering of love the song is receiving.

“Loca” is co-produced by Bobby Suri and Honey Singh where the music video is directed by Ben Peters produced by T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar.