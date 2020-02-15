Singer Yo Yo Honey Singh, who has given us numerous hits, is back in form. The singer recently announced his new song titled “Loca”.

On Friday, Honey Singh took to his official Instagram handle to share the news announcement and unveiled the official poster. In the poster, one can see Honey Singh in an all-new avatar. He can be seen donning all-black look and an overcoat on the top. To accessorise himself, he is seen sporting black goggles and gold chain.

Alongside the poster, he wrote, “My new song Loca is coming soon” Loca Matlab Crazy … and my new track gonna make you LOCA Written together with my long time bro ‘LIL GOLU’ @iamlilgolu And my lads @singhstamusic @hommiedilliwala Valentines Gift from Your Yo Yo .. Love to all (sic).”

Produced by T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar, co-produced by Bobby Suri and Honey Singh, the music video is directed by Ben Peters.