Britney Spears celebrates ‘freedom’ with ‘first glass of champagne after the termination of the conservatorship

Singer Britney Spears who won Grammy is enjoying the sweet taste of freedom. The pop star recently shared is celebrating the end of her conservatorship with a glass of champagne being on the cloud.

Spears took to her Instagram handle for sharing her happiness with her fans. She wrote, “What an amazing weekend … I felt like I was on cloud 9 the whole time !!! I actually got my first glass of champagne at the most beautiful restaurant I’ve ever seen last night.”

On December 2, the singer will turn 40 years old. She said that for the next couple of months she will be celebrating not just her freedom, but also her birthday. She expressed gratitude to her attorney, Mathew Rosengart.

“I’m celebrating my freedom and my B-day for the next two months !!!!!!!!!!! I mean after 13 years … I think I’ve waited long ENOUGH !!!! I’m so happy my lawyer Mathew Rosengart came into my life when he did … he has truly turned my life around … I’m forever thankful for that !!!! What a sight seeing so many people celebrating my victory… I love my fans so much … so thank you,” she further added.

Spears included a rose emoji while captioning. Her followers know any mentions or imagery of roses is referring to “project rose” — something the singer has been teasing mysteriously, leaving her fans curious, deciphering any hint in order to determine the meaning of the project. It is wondered by few fans that if “project rose” refers to Rosengart.

She also added, “Psssss please do not laugh at my latest post !!!! I realized I got really excited with my lime green shoulder-padded shirt !!! The only person I’ve ever seen wear shoulder pads is @HaileyBieber. She was me for Halloween … I think I won brownie points with my kids !!!! But seriously though … how freaking cool is that ???? Okay, so I posted four times in one day in the same shirt… I liked the way it made me feel and I never knew shoulder pads were extremely flattering.”

According to Variety, on November 12, the conservatorship of Spear was terminated when a Los Angeles Superior Court judge determined the long-running legal arrangement was no longer needed for the singer.

“The court finds and determines that the conservatorship of the person and the Estate of Britney Jean Spears is no longer required,” Judge Brenda Penny stated at the hearing.

The post-termination ruling, Spears, who was absent at the court, took to her social media to thank the #FreeBritney movement, writing, “Good God I love my fans so much it’s crazy,” with an array of emojis and a video of her fans celebrating at the courthouse.

Her caption further states, “I think I’m gonna cry the rest of the day.” She also included the new hashtag: #FreedBritney.

Spears was first placed with her father under conservatorship in 2008, Jamie Spears, overseeing his daughter by the terms of the court-ordered arrangement. On 29th September, about a month before the conservatorship was terminated, her father was suspended when the situation was ruled by Judge Penny and was “untenable.”

For over a decade the conservatorship saw largely no movement, although court documents revealed that Spear was unhappy and trying to get out of the arrangement for many years prior despite her conservators stating otherwise.

In June when the singer was publicly testified, everything began to change shocking the world with her riveting and heartbreaking testimony.

The next hearing date is on January 19 in order to address pending accounting and other lingering issues.

(With inputs from ANI)