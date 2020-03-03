Bigg Boss 13 is already over but its fever doesn’t seem to end among the crazy fans. After the success of Bigg Boss 13, BB contestants are on full swing and are busy with their upcoming projects. BB 13 finalist Asim Riaz is also in the same race. Not only his personal life but also his professional life has taken an upward turn.

While Asim’s fan club brimmed in happiness, the Kashmiri model announced his upcoming project with none other than his co-contestant Himanshi Khurana. The duo was seen sharing a special bond inside the house.

Yes, it’s good news for all #AsiManshi fans. The duo has collaborated for an upcoming project. Asim and Himanshi will be soon seen on together on-screen in Neha Kakkar’s music video. The duo shared this happiness with their fans, as they revealed their first look from the big project.

Sharing his happiness on Instagram, Asim wrote, “Something really special coming out on @desimusicfactory with @iamhimanshikhurana @nehakakkar @anshul300 on 18th March 2020 (sic).”

In the picture, Asim looks dapper as he is suited up in blue, while Himanshi is making head turns in black and white. As soon as, Asim made the big announcement, his brother Umar Riaz, Ajaz Khan, and DJ Snake couldn’t contain their excitement. They showered the duo with loads of wishes and happiness.

Well, the song is going to be out on 18th March 2020 and fans cannot wait to see Asim-Himanshi’s chemistry setting the stage on fire, along with Neha’s melodious voice.