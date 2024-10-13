Lawrence gang claims responsibility for the killing of Baba Siddique

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang, on Sunday, claimed responsibility for the murder of NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique through a social media post.

The 66-year-old politician was fatally shot outside his office in Bandra, Mumbai during Dussehra celebrations on Saturday night.

A viral Facebook post, allegedly from a gang member, said Siddique was targetted for his close association with Bollywood actor Salman Khan and his alleged connections with underworld figures, including Dawood Ibrahim.

Advertisement

The post also mentioned Anuj Thapan, an accused in the shooting near Khan’s residence who later committed suicide in police custody.

The Facebook user, with a pseudo name and profile picture of Shubuu Lonkar, wrote in the post, “Om, Jai Shri Ram, Jai Bharat, I understand the value of life and consider wealth and the body as mere dust. I acted as per the duty of friendship.”

The post went on to accuse Siddique of having ties to both Dawood Ibrahim and Salman Khan in matters related to Bollywood, politics, and property.

Addressing the veteran Bollywood actor directly, the post said, “Salman Khan, we did not want this conflict, but you caused the death of our brother. The chapter of Baba Siddique is closed today. He was once involved in MCOCA (Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act) cases with Dawood. His connections to Dawood and Salman were the reason for his death.”

The post continued with a warning: “We have no personal vendetta against anyone, but those who support Salman Khan or the Dawood gang must be ready to face the consequences. We do not strike first. Jai Shri Ram, Jai Bharat, salute to the martyrs.”

In a poetic style. the post read, “I understand the value of life, and wealth is just dust to me. I acted rightly, fulfilling the duty of friendship.”

The Facebook post concluded with hashtags: @Lawrance Bishnoi group, #Anmol Bishnoi, and #Ankit Bhadu Sherwala.