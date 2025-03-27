Salman Khan breaks silence on Bishnoi gang threats: “Jitni umar likhi hai, utni likhi hai”

Bollywood’s beloved ‘Bhai’, Salman Khan, is no stranger to controversy, but for the past two years, he’s been dealing with something far more serious—death threats from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

With ‘Sikandar’ set to release this weekend, Salman finally addressed the looming danger and how he continues to balance work despite the threats.

At a promotional event on Wednesday, the 59-year-old superstar remained composed as he spoke about the situation. “Bhagwan, Allah sab unpar hai. Jitni umar likhi hai, utni likhi hai. Bas yahi hai,” he said, adding that his biggest concern is the safety of those around him.

Security of Salman Khan has been on high alert ever since Bishnoi and his gang started targeting him. Though Bishnoi is currently in Ahmedabad’s Sabarmati Jail for attempted murder and extortion, his influence remains strong outside.

In April last year, his gang members allegedly fired shots outside Salman’s Bandra residence, a chilling message that the threat was real.

The danger didn’t stop there. Navi Mumbai police later revealed that the Bishnoi gang was plotting to ambush Salman while he was en route to his Panvel farmhouse. Then in October, a man sent a WhatsApp message to Mumbai traffic police, demanding ₹2 crore from Salman and threatening to kill him if he didn’t comply.

Just a month later, another threat followed—this time, someone claiming to be Bishnoi’s brother demanded ₹5 crore and asked Salman to publicly apologize for the infamous blackbuck poaching case.

So why is Bishnoi after Salman? It all goes back to 1998, when the actor reportedly shot a blackbuck while shooting ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain’. The Bishnoi community considers the animal sacred, and Bishnoi has reportedly vowed to take revenge. His gang has been relentless in keeping up the pressure, making it clear that their grudge isn’t going away anytime soon.