Mrunal Thakur slams fan for morphing her picture

Mrunal Thakur’s Instagram has been gaining a lot of attraction recently. A fan of the ‘Sita Raman’ star edited his video with her, showcasing them celebrating Diwali together. The edit didn’t sit well with Mrunal who slammed him for doing so. She iterated that the action was not cool. However, after a few hours, she deleted the comment and lauded his skills.

In the edited video, the fan was seen bursting firecrackers with Mrunal. The actress was offended by the action and criticised him in the comments. She wrote, “Bhai kyu jhooti tassali de raha hain aap apne aap ko? Apko lagta hai aap jo yeh kar rahe hain woh cool hai? Ji nahi. (Brother, why are you giving yourself the wrong impression? Why do you think what you are doing is cool? It is not)!”

However, a few hours later, Mrunal Thakur changed her mind. She deleted the comment and shared the edited video praising the fan. Clarifying her move, she penned a lengthy note. Sharing the video, she wrote, “Hope you edit good films one day! Good Luck Happy Diwali.” Moreover, the actress posed a video on her Instagram stories, clarifying her change of heart.

She said, “Guys, ap log bacche ki jaan logey kya? Maine woh comment kar dia… Pehle jab main dekha main khush hui… chal kisi aur ke saath na sahi inke saath hi main Diwali toh mana rahi hoon (Guys, please stop? I just made a comment…At first, when I saw the video I was happy that at least I am spending my Diwali with him)! Phir I opened his page and then I see that he has edited his video with each and every actress! My heart was broken! I was so sad! But I really love his editing skills and I really pray and hope that he uses his art for the right things! But please don’t say bad things to him. His intention was maybe not bad. I just hope woh aur logon ka dil na tode (I hope he does not break more hearts)!”

On the work front, Mrunal Thakur last had a guest appearance in Nag Ashwin’s ‘Kalki 2898 AD.’ Moving ahead, she has ‘Pooja Meri Jaan,’ ‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai,’ ‘Son of Sardaar 2’ and ‘Tum Ho Toh’ in the pipeline.