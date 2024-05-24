‘Monkey Man’ star Sobhita Dhulipala reflects on her time at Cannes

Actress Sobhita Dhulipala made a notable return to Cannes this year after an eight-year hiatus, ensuring she made headlines. Known for her role in ‘Monkey Man’, ‘Made in Heaven,’ she reflected on her time at the event, expressing both nostalgia and pride about seven Indian films making it to the global stage this year.

The celebrated film festival, which also showcases some of the biggest fashion moments of the year, is an amalgamation of art, culture, and fashion. Dhulipala collaborated with Magnum India, the ice cream brand, and turned heads with her breezy, ethereal, and glamorous looks. She donned a shimmery purple jumpsuit for one event, followed by a gold bodycon dress, both curated by Indian designers and houses. In her conversation with IANS ahead of the event, Dhulipala remarked, “This experience allows me to create these moments of pleasure, as this association is a perfect blend of fashion, film, and flavor.”

Sobhita Dhulipala debuted at Cannes in 2016 for her film ‘Raman Raghav 2.0,’ which premiered in the Director’s Fortnight segment. On Instagram, she shared glimpses of the 30 hours she enjoyed at Cannes and penned a heartfelt caption, “So I was in Cannes for exactly 30 hours, courtesy of Magnum India. My second time at the film festival – the first time was with my debut film Raman Raghav 2.0 which premiered in the incredible Directors’ Fortnight segment in 2016. This time around, though I was there with a brand and not a film, the quiet wonder remains. As does the boisterous laughter and my baguette admiration.”

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sobhita (@sobhitad)

‘The Night Manager’ star walked the red carpet alongside other Indian luminaries like Aishwarya Rai, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Kiara Advani, bolstering Indian representation at the event.

Discussing the event’s culmination into a glamorous affair, ‘Monkey Man’ star said, “Popular and celebrated events have been portals for new pop culture moments to be created. The iconic Cannes red carpet is glorious for many reasons and seasons – from artists to cinema celebrations to fashion trends to iconic imagery. It’s a dynamic environment with much creative charge.”

This year’s film festival was extra special for India, with seven Indian films having premieres. The projects that made it to Cannes include ‘Santosh’ by Sandhya Suri, Chidananda S Naik’s ‘Sunflowers Were The First Ones To Know,’ the restored version of ‘Manthan,’ Radhika Apte’s ‘Sister Midnight,’ and Payal Kapadia’s ‘All We Imagine As Light,’ a contender for the prestigious Palme D’or award. Expressing her joy and pride in the recognition of seven Indian films and hoping for the international audience’s resonance with the works, Dhulipala remarked in the interview, “It’s an incredible year for Indian films at Cannes, a whopping 7 films in one single year. It is inspiring and exciting. I’m looking forward to our stories being sung to this audience and hope they receive the love they deserve.”

Sobhita Dhulipala recently received much adulation for her international project ‘The Monkey Man’ alongside Dev Patel. Speaking of her upcoming works, the actress teased fans, stating, “There are two projects I’m excited to begin work on, announcements will be out soon. They are very different from all the work I’ve put out so far.”