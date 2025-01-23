Monali Thakur breaks silence on breathlessness and hospitalization rumors

Monali Thakur, the renowned playback singer, has addressed recent media reports that claimed she was hospitalized due to breathlessness.

The singer took to Instagram to clarify the situation, assuring her fans and the media that the rumors were untrue.

In her post, Monali Thakur thanked her supporters for their concern but emphasized that the hospitalization rumors were untrue, nor was she experiencing any breathing issues. She explained that her recent health scare was due to a viral infection that she hadn’t fully recovered from, which led to a relapse.

This caused severe sinus and migraine discomfort, especially while traveling by flight. However, she reassured everyone that she was now in Mumbai, receiving treatment, resting, and recovering.

Monali’s message was clear: the situation had blown out of proportion, and she urged the media and her fans to refrain from spreading unverified news.

She also expressed gratitude for the love and support she had received and urged everyone to focus on more important matters.

The singer, who won the National Film Award for Best Female Playback Singer for her iconic song “Moh Moh Ke Dhaage” from ‘Dum Laga Ke Haisha’ (2015), and the Filmfare Award for Best Female Playback Singer for “Sawaar Loon” from ‘Lootera’ (2013), has a long and successful career.

Apart from her musical achievements, she has also made a mark as a television personality, having judged Zee TV’s ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L’il Champs’ in 2014 and served as an expert on ‘Rising Star’ for two seasons on Colors TV.