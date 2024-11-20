AR Rahman and his bassist Mohini Dey announce separations on same day

Celebrated composer AR Rahman and his wife, Saira Banu, announced their separation after nearly three decades of marriage. The news, which broke on Tuesday evening, shocked fans and the music industry alike. The couple, who have been together for 29 years, confirmed that they were parting ways but did not offer further details about the reasons behind their decision. Shortly after this revelation, bassist Mohini Dey, a key member of Rahman’s musical troupe, also shared news of her own personal separation.

Mohini and her composer husband, Mark Hartsuch, posted a heartfelt message on Instagram, announcing that they were ending their marriage. In the joint statement, they emphasized that their decision was mutual and made after careful consideration.

“With a heavy heart, Mark and I announce that we have separated,” the post began. “This is a mutual understanding between us, and while we remain great friends, we have decided that we want different things in life. Separation, through mutual agreement, seemed the best course of action.”

Mohini Dey, 29, a bass player from Kolkata, expressed gratitude for the support they had received and asked for privacy during this time. She also reassured her fans that her professional collaboration with Mark would continue.

“We will still be working on several projects together, including MaMoGi and Mohini Dey groups,” she wrote, noting that their creative partnership would remain intact despite their personal split.

In closing, Mohini asked for understanding and respect from her followers, requesting that they refrain from making judgments. “Please honor the decision we’ve made with positivity and respect for our privacy,” she concluded, sending love to everyone and appreciating the support they had garnered.

Mohini Dey, known for her distinctive bass playing and collaborations with Rahman on over 40 shows worldwide, released her debut album in August 2023.