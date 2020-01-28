After Prabhas announced resuming shooting for his next film, a romantic drama tentatively titled Jaan, the film has been in news forever.

Set in Europe, the makers of the film have been erecting massive sets from the European locales to save time on travelling, a report from The News Minute suggested. It is being reported that the construction of such sets alone will cost its producers close to Rs 30 crores.

Another report that has been flying high from the Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer is that makers of the film have banned the use of mobile phones on sets.

In an effort to curb the leaking of videos and photos from the shooting, such a step has been taken.

Like Saaho, makers are simultaneously shooting the film in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu for a pan-India release.

Prabhas has also shed some weight for the film, for which he has been required to tone down his physique to suit the role.

Jaan is a romantic entertainer, a genre Parbhas is returning to after a very long time post the Baahubali films and the recent action thriller Saaho.

A couple of days ago, the director of the film announced the wrap-up of the third schedule on the film on Twitter. He wrote, “Wrapped up the 3rd schedule yesterday. The massive sets by production designer Ravinder reddy were amazing captured by cinematographer Manoj Paramahamsa!! It was a delight to watch our super cool darling Prabhas and ultra cute Pooja hedge’s working chemistry.”

Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the film is being bankrolled by Gopi Krishna Movies and UV Creations on a budget of Rs 150 crores.

While Manoj Pramahamsa will be doing the cinematography, music composer Amit Trivedi has been roped in to compose music for the film.