Missy Elliott launches debut headlining tour: ‘Out of This World’

Renowned American rapper and singer-songwriter, Missy Elliott, is set to embark on a groundbreaking journey with her inaugural headlining tour, aptly named ‘Out of This World.’ The excitement is palpable as she gears up to hit the stage across 24 cities this year, bringing her electrifying performance to fans far and wide. From the vibrant streets of Los Angeles to the bustling energy of Atlanta and the iconic vibes of Brooklyn, Missy Elliott is ready to captivate audiences starting July 4th, with the tour culminating on August 22nd.

Adding to the anticipation, Missy Elliott will be joined by some familiar faces, including her longtime collaborator and producing partner, Timbaland, along with the dynamic talents of Busta Rhymes and Ciara. Speaking about her milestone moment, Missy shared her exhilaration, “This is an incredible time in my life as I am experiencing so many milestone ‘firsts.'”

Fans have long awaited this momentous occasion, and Missy Elliott is determined to make it unforgettable. “Fans have been asking me to tour forever but I wanted to wait until I felt the time was right,” she explained. With a nod to her roots and a commitment to family, Missy is set to take her audience on an unforgettable journey. “So get ready to be taken out of this world with me, Busta Rhymes, Ciara, and Timbaland! We can’t wait to share this experience with the fans,” she added.

Advertisement

Behind the scenes, a powerhouse team is working tirelessly to ensure the tour exceeds all expectations. Live Nation, alongside Missy Elliott’s longtime manager Mona Scott-Young, is orchestrating every detail. Grammy-winning music video director Dave Meyers, celebrity stylist June Ambrose, and creative director Hi-Hat are all on board to bring Missy’s vision to life.

As fans eagerly await the tour, it’s impossible to overlook Missy Elliott’s monumental impact on the music industry. With four Grammy wins and a string of chart-topping hits, including classics like ‘The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly)’ and ‘Work It,’ Missy has solidified her status as a true icon.

From producing her own music to collaborating with industry legends, her influence knows no bounds. In 2019, she was honored with induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame and received the prestigious Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the MTV Video Music Awards. Missy Elliott’s legacy continues to inspire generations of artists and fans alike, and ‘Out of This World’ promises to be a celebration worthy of her groundbreaking career.