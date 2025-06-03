Nora Fatehi & Ciara bring the ‘Saki Saki’ hookstep heat, and internet can’t stop watching

In what can only be described as a crossover we didn’t know we needed, global pop queen Ciara just served up some serious Bollywood flavor, and it’s all thanks to Nora Fatehi.

Yes, you read that right. Nora Fatehi, the unstoppable dance force of Indian cinema, got Ciara, the Grammy-winning icon behind hits like Level Up, 1, 2 Step, and Goodies, to bust out the legendary ‘Saki Saki’ hookstep.

The short video, posted by Nora on Instagram, has fans worldwide screaming, “What just happened?!”

Nora dropped the clip with the caption: “So I just got my girl @ciara doing the iconic ‘Saki Saki’ hookstep.. this is Insane She’s such a fun beautiful soul! Can’t wait to jam with u again ❤️ Guys should we drop a song together next? #DanceWithNora”

And honestly? The collab energy is unmatched. The two powerhouses absolutely slay the choreography, bringing together Bollywood glam and R&B swag like it’s the most natural thing in the world.

This viral moment comes shortly after Nora’s show-stealing appearance at the American Music Awards, where she stunned in a sleek Tom Ford outfit.

She’s lighting up the red carpet or teaming up with international stars. Remember her fire track Snake with Jason Derulo that clocked 130 million+ views?

But let’s talk about ‘Saki Saki’ for a sec. When the track dropped five years ago, Nora’s signature move from the song turned into a full-blown dance craze. TikTok, Instagram, everyone, everywhere tried it. Hashtag #DanceWithNora exploded. So seeing Ciara now groove to it? Full circle, and then some.

On the acting front, Nora isn’t slowing down either. She recently impressed as Ayesha Dhondi in ‘The Royals’, and she’s ready to headline the upcoming ‘Kanchana 4’.