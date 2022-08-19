Mini Mathur shares experience of playing Shefali Matlhotra in ‘The Malhotras 2’

After receiving love and appreciation from all around the nation for its first season, Prime Video’s Mind The Malhotras is back with its second season, and the fans are showering endless love due to its rib-tickling humor.

While the audience enjoyed the first season for its hilarious one-liners, the second session is amassing the same love for being one of the funniest sitcoms Prime Video has. From all the characters to all the funny bankers, netizens are in love with how hilarious Mind The Malhotras 2 is.

Mini Mathur, who plays the role of Shefali Malhotra has been a popular host for several reality shows and this is one of the few times she has chosen to act.

While talking about rejecting other roles before doing Mind the Malhotras, Mini Mathur says “When I joined the industry, the roles I was being offered were almost alike. So, I said no to so many such roles as I always wanted to play bold, dark, or cop kind of roles which challenged me. Shefali Malhotra in Mind the Malhotras was such a Bold role… basically, it’s me and that’s what I like to do.”

Produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Madiba Entertainment, the second season of the comedy-drama stars Mini Mathur as Shefali and Cyrus Sahukar as Rishabh, who are back to tickle viewers’ funny bones with their rollercoaster marital journey. The series is helmed by Sahil Sangha and written by Sahil Sangha and Karan Sharma.