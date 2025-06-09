Miley Cyrus says she was banned from singing ‘Hannah Montana’ songs after disney exit

Pop icon Miley Cyrus has revealed a little-known chapter from her post-Disney years, and it’s hitting fans right in the nostalgia. In a candid chat on Spotify’s ‘The Ringer’ podcast, Miley Cyrus shared that after she left ‘Hannah Montana’, she was actually barred from performing the songs that helped launch her career.

“After I left Disney, I wasn’t allowed to perform any of the ‘Hannah Montana’ music,” she said. “Not that I necessarily wanted to — I mean, can you imagine me singing ‘The Best of Both Worlds’ in between ‘Wrecking Ball’ and ‘We Can’t Stop’? It would’ve been chaos,” she added with a laugh. “But it was still sad. Those songs have my voice, my face. And I wasn’t even allowed to sing them.”

The news surprised many fans who grew up watching Cyrus play Miley Stewart. She was a teen with a secret pop star alter ego. The Disney Channel hit ran from 2006 to 2011, delivering four seasons and a generation of fans who memorized every lyric and outfit change.

The show’s music, especially the title track, became pop culture gold.

But there’s a happy twist to this story. According to Cyrus, being honored as a Disney Legend at the D23 Expo in 2024 changed everything.

Miley Cyrus was finally granted permission to sing the ‘Hannah Montana’ hits again. “It’s pretty cool,” she admitted.

While she hasn’t announced any plans to actually perform those songs, fans are already dreaming of a nostalgic concert moment or special appearance.

While looking back, Cyrus is also boldly moving forward. She recently dropped her ninth studio album, ‘Something Beautiful’, a project that’s been described as her most experimental yet.

The album is being praised not only for its sound but also for its immersive concept. Cyrus herself has called it a “visual experience fueled by fantasy” and a “pop opera.”

‘Something Beautiful’ dives deep into themes like love, heartbreak, transformation, and even mortality. It follows her 2023 success with ‘Endless Summer Vacation’, which featured her chart-topping single ‘Flowers’.