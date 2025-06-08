Jennifer Garner discusses botox, surgery, and why she’s not rushing in

Jennifer Garner opened up candidly about cosmetic procedures in a recent Harper’s Bazaar interview, sharing her personal views with refreshing honesty.

When asked if she’s ever considered surgery, Garner was clear: she hasn’t felt the need so far but doesn’t judge those who choose to enhance their looks.

Advertisement

“I haven’t needed it yet,” she said, “but I’ve definitely asked doctors, ‘Do I need to do this?’ And thankfully, the ones I’ve seen have said no.”

Advertisement

It’s an open-minded approach — she isn’t closing the door on future treatments but prefers to take things slowly.

The discussion naturally turned to injectables like Botox and fillers, and Jennifer Garner didn’t hold back her thoughts. She revealed she doesn’t rely heavily on them, especially since Botox doesn’t seem to work well for her.

“That’s why I wear bangs a lot,” she joked, adding that she values being able to move her forehead freely — a subtle jab at the overdone, frozen-face look so common today.

A lot of celebrities in every industry have been more upfront about their cosmetic choices in the recent times. Actress Gabrielle Union recently shared her own clever take on anti-aging with People magazine, saying, “A high pony for a lady of a certain age is like a facelift.” She emphasized that sometimes simple style choices can offer a natural boost without surgery.

But Jennifer Garner made it clear that it’s less about the pressure to look perfect, and more about your own personal comfort and confidence. So, people out there, do what feels right for you!