Miley Cyrus reunites with dad Billy Ray in shocking family comeback!

It looks like the Cyrus family is on the road to healing—and fans couldn’t be happier! Miley Cyrus reunited with her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, to mark her brother Braison’s 31st birthday in a rare family moment that’s got the internet buzzing.

Country legend Billy Ray took to Instagram to share a heartfelt snapshot featuring himself, a smiling Miley, birthday boy Braison, and Miley’s boyfriend, Maxx Morando.

Advertisement

The cozy group photo quickly sparked joy among fans who’ve been following the family’s ups and downs over the past few years.

Advertisement

“Happy Birthday Braison!!!!!” Billy Ray captioned the post, keeping it short but meaningful.

It didn’t take long for social media users to light up the comments section. “This makes my heart happy, the Cyrus family is healing,” one user wrote. Another chimed in, “This picture makes me so happy for the whole fam!” Clearly, the sight of the reunited family hit an emotional chord.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Billy Ray Cyrus (@billyraycyrus)

The appearance of both Miley and Billy Ray Cyrus together comes after a lot of speculation about a family rift. Whispers of tension between the father-daughter duo began circulating back in 2022, shortly after Billy and Miley’s mom, Tish Cyrus, announced their separation after nearly three decades of marriage.

According to reports, the split took a toll on Miley’s relationship with her dad. Things didn’t get any easier when Tish moved on with actor Dominic Purcell, famously known for his role in ‘Prison Break’. The couple tied the knot in 2023, fueling more rumors of divided loyalties within the family.

But just a few days ago, fans spotted a flicker of hope. Billy Ray posted a throwback video of Miley playing the piano, captioned, “Can’t wait to see this young lady. Crazy how time flies.” It seemed like a gentle olive branch—and now, seeing them together again, it’s clear something has shifted.

However, as the internet rejoiced, some eagle-eyed fans noticed that Miley’s mom, Tish, had suddenly unfollowed Miley on Instagram, sparking fresh drama rumors.

But before the gossip mill could churn too fast, a source told ‘Page Six’ that the unfollow was just a technical “glitch” and that there’s “no drama” between Miley and her mom.