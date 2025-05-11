Sunny Deol shares Mother’s Day tribute to his first love

On this Mother’s Day, Sunny Deol gave us a glimpse into the heartwarming bond he shares with his mother, Prakash Kaur, in a heartfelt social media post that left many fans teary-eyed.

The ‘Gadar’ star took to Instagram to share a touching video montage, filled with precious moments of affection and laughter between him and his mom.

The clip showed Sunny showering Prakash with hugs and kisses, and even a few snippets from their family vacations, bringing their loving connection to life.

To make the tribute even more emotional, Sunny paired the video with the classic melody “Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas Tum Rehti Ho,” turning the moment into a beautiful celebration of his mother’s love.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol)

In his caption, Sunny expressed, “To the woman who gave me everything without ever asking for anything in return—your love is my greatest gift. Happy Mother’s Day, Mom. #MothersDay.”

Sunny and his brother Bobby Deol, sons of legendary actor Dharmendra, have often spoken about the importance of family. While Dharmendra’s personal life has made headlines over the years, Prakash Kaur, who also has two daughters, Ajeeta and Vijeta, has remained largely private, avoiding the media spotlight.

Though not as public, Sunny’s love for his mother has always been apparent. During a fun-filled appearance on ‘The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show’, the actor humorously recalled his strict upbringing under Prakash’s watchful eye.

Sunny chuckled as he shared how his mom, despite his childhood injuries, would still chase him with a slipper!

“I used to get hurt and my mom would still beat me up with chappal and I would be bleeding,” he joked, adding a lighthearted twist to the deep affection they share.