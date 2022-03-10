Mika Singh is all set to choose his bride on reality TV show

The trend of choosing a bride of the groom on TV shows started back when stars like Rakhi Sawant, Rahul Mahajan and Ratan Rajput, Shehnnaz Gill choose their better half on the reality show.

Many people found this very filmy and romantic, and even the show also gained much popularity. Now once again a B-town celeb is all set to select his life partner in a television reality show.

Yes! Popular singer and rapper Mika Singh is all set to find his bride on a reality show. The singer will be soon participating in a swayamwar on national television where he will choose his bride. The name for the show will be ‘Swayamvar – Mika Di Vohti’, in which he will be searching for his life partner and plans to get married on it.

Mika Singh said “Over the years my songs have been a part of millions of weddings. I have sung solo and I have sung duets.”

“Ab tak singing mein toh solo hi chalta hai lekin life mein ab duet karne ka mann karta hai. Kyunki maza toh apne ke saath hi aata hai!” (Till now solo continues in singing but want duet in life, as enjoyment is possible with our own people only).

Whereas, according to buzz according to the latest buzz, Mika Singh has charged a whopping amount to participate in his own swayamwar.

Mika is considered one of the most eligible bachelors in tinsel town. He had earlier been linked with other celebrities but now, it seems that the bachelor is ready to settle down. Mika was also earlier linked with the controversial personality Rakhi Sawant.

But now Mika confirms that he is all set to get married and is looking forward to starting this new chapter with ‘Swayamvar – Mika Di Vohti’.

Mika is very famous for songs like Mauja Hi Mauja, Sawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag, Jugni, Subah Hone Na De, Saj Dhaj Ke and many more. He became famous and grabbed attention for his very first song in Bollywood Dil Mein Baji Guitar.

‘Swayamvar – Mika Di Vohti’ will be airing soon on Star Bharat.

(with inputs from IANS)