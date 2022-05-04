Mika goes bride hunting on national TV, Registration End May 8, 2022

After the actress Rakhi Sawant, Ratan Rajput, Mallika Sherawat, and the comedian and actor Rahul Mahajan, Mika Singh is the one who is using the national television for bride hunting.

Star Bharat’s Swayambar Mikaa Di Voti is a new upcoming reality show in which the popular Bollywood singer Mika Singh will be hunting for the wife of his dreams the show’s trailer is already becoming very popular these days and Mika fans are getting excited about his Swayamwar

Singer Shaan will be seen hosting Swayamvar Mika Di Vohti. Ram Kapoor hosted Rakhi Ka Swayamvar, Hiten Tejwani in Ratan Ka Rishta were the male host for seasons 1 and 3.

The fourth season of Swayambar with Veena Mallik’s “Veena Ka Vivah” got cancelled with NDTV Imagine shutting down. Girls who want to offer their hand in marriage to Mika can register themselves online for this Swayamvar. The last date for the registrations is 8th May 2022.

The promo of the show Swayamvar: Mika Di Vohti 2022 has also been released by the channel in which Mika is fed up with his lonely life and wants to get settled with his life partner.

How to Register for Swayamvar Mika Di Vohti?

Click on the link given below to register for Mika Da Swayamvar.

• To register for SMDV show, go to mikadivohti.startv.com

• Fill in all the details as asked in the Participate Now form.

• Share your photo with the specific size asked.

• After that, share a video of why you want to be Mika’s Partner and upload it.

• Agree to all the terms and conditions and click on Submit.

Link to register for Mika Di Vohti: Swayamvar Mika Di Vohti

Here is the detailed description of the show Mika Ki Voti and registration details.