Who is Akanksha Puri, Bigg Boss OTT contestant from Mika Di Vohti fame?

Akanksha Puri, the talented actress who gained fame through her victory in the matrimonial reality TV show Swayamavar – Mika Di Vohti is now set to captivate audiences as one of the contestants in the second season of Bigg Boss OTT. Hosted by Salman Khan, this digital reality show is creating a buzz among fans. As we eagerly await the grand premiere on Saturday, June 17, let’s delve into the intriguing life of Akanksha Puri, both on and off the screen.

Who is Akanksha Puri?

Akanksha Puri comes from a middle-class family in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. Her father, RK Puri, is a retired Assistant Commissioner of Police, while her mother, Chitra Puri, is an astrologer. She also has a brother named Amitesh Puri, who is a businessman.

Akanksha Puri’s Career

Akanksha Puri started her career in the entertainment industry as a model and international cabin crew member. She caught the attention of Studio Green, which gave her the debut role in the Tamil action-comedy film Alex Pandian. Since then, she has appeared in several South Indian movies, including Praise The Lord and Action. Her Hindi film debut was in Madhur Bhandarkar’s drama flick Calendar Girls. However, she gained popularity after portraying the role of Mata Parvati in the mythological TV show Vighnahartha Ganesh.

Akanksha Puri rose to fame after winning the matrimonial reality TV show Swayamavar – Mika Di Vohti. She exchanged garlands with the popular musician Mika Singh during the final episode. Despite rumours of their impending marriage, Akanksha later clarified in the media that she is not marrying Mika Singh and revealed that she is single.

Akanksha’s relationships

Akanksha Puri’s dating life has often made headlines. During Bigg Boss 13, it was revealed that she was dating Paras Chabra. However, their relationship ended after Paras was seen getting close to Mahira Sharma on the show. The former couple had public arguments when Akanksha appeared as a guest on the show, and even host Salman Khan reprimanded Paras for mocking their relationship.

Recently, there were rumours of a romantic relationship between Akanksha Puri and Shiv Thakare, a contestant from Bigg Boss 16. However, Akanksha referred to him as a “sweetheart” and dismissed the ongoing speculation.