‘Midnight Romance’ K-Drama finale achieves high ratings; ‘Miss Night and Day’ on top 10

The past week proved eventful for K-drama enthusiasts with several gripping shows competing for the top spot in viewership charts. TVN’s thrilling romantic drama, ‘The Midnight Romance in Hagwon!’ starring Wi Ha Joon and Jung Ryeo Won, wrapped with its final episode on June 30.

Despite facing its share of hurdles and controversies, the show managed to end on a strong footing. On the other hand, Netflix and JTBC’s latest drama, ‘Miss Night and Day,’ is going strong, following in the footsteps of the platform’s last hit, ‘The Atypical Family.’

‘Midnight Romance’ kept viewers hooked with the cast’s captivating chemistry and engaging storyline, despite a few hiccups. According to Nielsen Korea, the series, which aired from May 11 to June 30, achieved an average nationwide rating of 6.6 percent, setting a new all-time high for the show.

The TVN drama follows the life of a veteran cram school teacher and a mysterious student who reappears in her life after a decade, sparking new emotions and a hidden whirlwind romance.

The series revolves around their relationship and how they navigate their emotions. The penultimate episode of the show also performed significantly well, garnering an impressive nationwide rating of 3.9 percent.

Meanwhile, ‘Miss Night and Day’ is the new obsession of K-drama fans on Netflix. The show continues to hold the interest of viewers and has recorded its highest rating yet. The Netflix and JTBC collaboration series, starring Jung Eun Ji and Choi Jin Hyuk, reached its peak viewership with its most recent episode, achieving a nationwide average of 7.7 percent.

‘Miss Night and Day’ has also secured a spot in the Netflix Top 10 list in the non-English category, holding the sixth spot, while the high-school revenge K-drama, ‘Hierarchy,’ boasts the third spot.

The popular series follows the life of a girl in her 20s who mysteriously gains the ability to transform into a 50-year-old during the day and becomes her 20-year-old self at night. ‘Miss Night and Day’ etches her narrative as she is caught between two age groups and lands an internship in the Prosecutor’s office, where she has to tackle a tough boss.

In related news, ‘Beauty and Mr Romantic’ clinched the top viewership spot of the evening, amassing a nationwide average viewership of 18.3 percent, maintaining its undefeated position.