Michael Douglas to attend 54th IFFA awards, to receive Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award

The prestigious Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award will be bestowed upon the renowned Hollywood actor and producer Michael Douglas at the 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI). The announcement was made by Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Shri. Anurag Singh Thakur through a post on X. IFFI 54, a significant event in the global cinematic calendar, will be graced by the celebrated actor, accompanied by his spouse, eminent actress and philanthropist Catherine Zeta Jones and their son and actor, Dylan Douglas. Indian Film producer and founder of Percept Ltd. and the Sunburn music festival Shailendra Singh, who is celebrating his 25 years in the Indian Film Industry will also be in attendance.

Making the announcement on X, Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur extended a warm welcome to Michael Douglas, his spouse Catherine Zeta Jones and their son Dylan Douglas. He added that the love Michael Douglas holds for India is well known and that the country is eager to showcase our rich cinematic culture and unique traditions.

The Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award, instituted in the 30th IFFI in 1999, is presented to individuals whose exceptional contributions have significantly enriched and elevated the world of cinema. Michael Douglas, a luminary in the film industry, has captivated audiences globally with his unparalleled talent and commitment to his craft.

Michael Douglas has enjoyed a remarkable career, earning two Academy Awards, five Golden Globe Awards, and an Emmy Award. His roles in cinematic masterpieces such as “Wall Street (1987)”, “Basic Instinct (1992)”, “Falling Down (1993)”, “The American President (1995)”, “Traffic (2000)” and “Behind the Candelabra (2013)” have left an indelible imprint on cinema history. He has also produced a number of critically acclaimed films, such as “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest (1975)”, “The China Syndrome (1979)”, and “The Game (1999)”. In 1998, he was appointed the UN Messenger of Peace for his commitment to disarmament issues, including nuclear non-proliferation and halting the illicit trade in small arms and light weapons. Notably, he was awarded the honorary Palm D’Or at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year, a testament to his enduring influence on the global film fraternity.

Catherine Zeta Jones, an accomplished actress in her own right, has been recognized for her outstanding contributions to cinema and her commitment to philanthropy. Her remarkable career includes unforgettable performances in films like “Traffic (200)”, “Chicago (2002)”, and “The Mask of Zorro (1998)”, which have earned her critical acclaim and numerous accolades. She is also the recipient of an Academy Award and a British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Award.

In a noteworthy event earlier this year, Michael Douglas was honored at the India Pavilion in Marche Du Film, during the Cannes Film Festival, underscoring his global impact on the film industry.