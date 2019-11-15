Music composer Anu Malik who has been accused of sexual harassment by singers including Sona Mohapatra, Neha Bhasin and Shweta Pandit, denied all allegations in a recent statement.

The 59-year-old was first accused of misconduct in 2018 during the #MeeToo movement and was briefly dropped as a judge of the singing reality show ‘Indian Idol’ on Sony channel. The allegations resurfaced with his reinstatement on the channel this September.

On Thursday, the singer took to his official Twitter handle to share a statement. According to the statement, all the allegations were false and unverified, which has actually affected his source of livelihood.

He wrote, “It has been over a year that I have been accused of something that I haven’t done. I have been silent all this while as I was waiting for the truth to surface on its own. But I realize that my silence on the matter has been misconstrued as my weakness. Ever since the false and unverified allegations were levelled against me, it has not only ruined my reputation, but affected me and my family’s mental health, left us traumatised, and tarnished my career. I feel helpless like I am being cornered and suffocated. It’s disgraceful that at this age, at this stage in my life I have to watch the most slanderous words and horrifying incidents being associated with my name.”

According to him, behind his happy face, he is in pain and dark space and in want justice. As a music director, he has composed music for various genres of films and has created several commercially successful songs for Bollywood film music industry.