‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’ trailer 2: Samantha and Varun set a high-stakes chase in motion

Ahead of the anticipated release of the Indian original spin-off to ‘Citadel,’ titled ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’ the makers have dropped the second trailer. The trailer reveals the connection between Honey and Bunny and how their lives are intertwined. Releasing on November 7 on Amazon Prime, the action-packed thriller is led by Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan with Raj and DK at the helm. Executively produced by Russo Brothers, the series is the spin-off to Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden’s American original ‘Citadel.’

The new trailer, released on October 29 opens with Samantha’s Honey putting a headset on her daughter and hiding her in the trunk. As she single-handedly takes down armed men, her daughter, Nadia, enquires about her past. Honey reveals that she started out as a struggling actress. Soon, Varun’s Bunny recruited her into a spy agency. Soon, the duo engage in pulse-pounding and high-octane action sequences. However, they keep getting more and more embroiled in a world brimming with espionage, deceit, and death-defying combats.

Years later, Samantha goes above and beyond to protect her daughter. Subsequently, Varun joins her as he vows loyalty towards his family. As horrors of the past start catching up, the couple is ready to do whatever it takes to protect Nadia. While enthralling stunts make the bulk of the trailer, it has a genrous dose of nostalgic charm of the past, romance, and familial emotions. The trailer promises a high-stakes game of love, deceit, and action. Sharing the trailer of ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’ on Instagram, the makers posted a teasing caption. It read, “Warning: Above video contains explosive action and thrilling entertainment!”

The first trailer of the awaited series released on October 15 and teased a simulating plot. As Varun and Samantha get caught up in their spy world, Kay Kay Menon enters with a device that can track anyone. However, the downside is that chaos will ensue if it falls into the wrong hands. The trailer also stirred speculations about Samantha and Varun’s daughter, Nadia. Notably, Priyanka Chopra’s name in the ‘mothership’ series is also Nadia. This hints that Samantha’s daughter may grow up to become the ace spy Nadia Sinh we all know.

With the American original serving as the leading title, the makers are developing originals based in India, Italy, Spain, and Mexico. Ahead of the Indian chapter, the Italian original, ‘Citadel: Diana’ released on Amazon Prime Video on October 9. Meanwhile, the Raj and DK helmed series premieres on November 7. Additionally, Priyanka Chopra has already started filming for the second season of ‘Citadel.’