Kabir Khan teases ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ re-release

Kabir Khan, the celebrated director behind the blockbuster ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’, recently hinted at the possibility of re-releasing the beloved film in theaters.

As the film approaches its 10th anniversary next year, fans might have the chance to relive its emotional journey on the big screen once again.

He shared, “If the audience reaches out and asks for a re-release, we might just do it. After all, it will be 10 years next year.”

Kabir Khan also reflected on his long-standing working relationship with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, with whom he has collaborated on multiple projects, including ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’.

When asked about his fondest memory with Salman, Kabir was quick to point out that choosing just one moment would be impossible. “I’ve done three films with Salman, so to pick out one moment is extremely difficult. There have been so many moments. It’s been a lovely journey with Salman, from the ‘Tiger’ series to ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’,” he remarked.

Released in 2015, ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ tells the heartwarming story of Pawan Kumar Chaturvedi, played by Salman Khan, a devout follower of the Hindu deity Hanuman. Pawan embarks on a mission to reunite a mute six-year-old Pakistani girl named Shahida, played by Harshaali Malhotra, with her family across the border.

‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ was a massive hit at the box office, earning a staggering ₹918.18 crore globally, making it one of the highest-grossing Indian films of all time.

Kabir Khan’s directorial brilliance, coupled with memorable performances from Salman Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and debutante Harshaali Malhotra, earned the film numerous accolades. Among its many awards, ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ bagged the prestigious National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment. It was also a strong contender at the Filmfare Awards, where it got nominations in four categories, including Best Film and Best Director.