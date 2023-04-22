Mega star thanks Musk for restoring blue tick

After his blue tick on the micro-blogging platform was restored, mega star Amitabh Bachchan congratulated Twitter CEO Elon Musk in his own unique way.

Amitabh posted on Twitter: “T 4624 – ae Musk bhaiyya! Bahut bahut dhanyavaad det hain ham aapaka! Uu, neel kamal lag gava hamaar naam ke aage.”

He then performed a hilarious rendition of the song ‘Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast’ from the 1994 film ‘Mohra’. The song’s original video stars Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon.

He asserted: “Ab ka batayi bhaiyya! (gaana gaye ka mann karat hai hamaar! Sanbo ka? Ee leo suna: “Tu cheez badee hai musk musk … too cheez badee hai, musk.”

Big B will next be seen in Project K helmed by Nag Ashwin, which also stars Prabhas and Deepika Padukone. It will be released on January 12, 2024.

Amitabh will appear in the upcoming courtroom drama thriller ‘Section 84’ written and directed by Ribhu Dasgupta.