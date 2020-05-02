Bollywood veteran actress Meenaakshi Sheshadri expressed grief over the demise of her fellow actors Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan through a video posted on Twitter.

“It is with a very heavy heart that I come to you today,” she said. She said it was a tremendous loss for the industry to lose the “wonderful human beings.”

Meenaakshi Sheshadri has co-starred with Rishi Kapoor in five Bollywood films. One of the most recognized movies of both the actors together was ‘Damini’ in which Sheshadri played the role of Rishi Kapoor’s wife.

In a video message, she called him a very considerate co-star who brought out the best in her.

In a consecutive loses, Bollywood lost Irrfan Khan on Wednesday and then on the very next day, Rishi Kapoor.

Rishi Kapoor was battling cancer and he breathed his last in a hospital in Mumbai.