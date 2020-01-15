The second look of superstar Vijay starrer Master is out. On the occasion of Makar Sankranti, the makers of Master shared the new look of the upcoming film.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Master also features Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan and Andrea Jeremiah in pivotal roles.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the poster of the film on his official Twitter handle and wrote, “#Vijay… New poster of #Master… Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj… Produced by Xavier Britto… April 2020 release. #MasterHasArrived #MasterSecondLook #ThalapathyInMaster #Thalapathy64.”

In the poster, Vijay is seen in all-black with black sunglasses and a finger on the lips suggesting silence while a host of young men, all in black attires, look in front.

Vijay seems to be the only one looking behind and straight into the camera.

Within minutes, the second poster went viral on social media and fans have been eagerly wanting and waiting to see more.

Earlier on New Year’s Eve, makers had launched the first look poster of the Bigil actor.

A rather trippy poster, as many claimed on the internet, had Vijay holding his head and staring ahead in a rather pensive mood.

Thanks @actorvijay na for everything !! This is super special for me. Wishing you all a very happy new year 2020 #Master #ThalapathyInMaster pic.twitter.com/fUhVYPHiyC — Jagadish (@Jagadishbliss) December 31, 2019

Master will be Vijay’s 64th film. Super Deluxe fame Vijay Sethupathi will play the leading antagonist in the upcoming film.

Produced by Xavier Britto under the banner of XB Film Creators, the film will also feature Arjun Das, Shanthanu, Andrea Jeremiah, and Malavika Mohanan among others.

Master‘s music has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander, while cinematography and editing will be done by Pakka Triangles and Philomin Raj respectively.

The film is slated to release on 9 April 2020.