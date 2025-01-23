Masahiro Nakai, Japanese actor, quits entertainment after sexual misconduct case

Masahiro Nakai, a TV personality in Japan, has announced his retirement from the entertainment industry, effective January 23. The 52-year-old made the decision after facing pressure from corporate sponsors and broadcasters in the wake of a sexual misconduct scandal.

In a statement shared on his fan club website, Masahiro Nakai expressed regret and took full responsibility for the controversy.

“I, Masahiro Nakai, will retire from entertainment activities as of today,” he wrote. He explained that he had delayed the announcement until he had completed discussions with TV networks, radio stations, and sponsors to finalize contract terminations and cancellations.

He also revealed that he would be closing his management company after completing the necessary procedures.

The scandal first emerged in December when weekly magazines reported an incident involving Nakai and a woman at a dinner party in June 2023.

While Nakai admitted that a “trouble” had occurred, he denied allegations that an executive from Fuji Television was involved.

In his statement, he expressed sincere apologies to the woman involved, as well as to his fans. “I do not believe that I have fulfilled all of my responsibilities,” Nakai said, acknowledging the trouble he caused. “The entire responsibility lies with me personally.”

Nakai, who was born in Fujisawa, Kanagawa Prefecture, rose to fame as a member of the idol group SMAP, one of Japan’s most beloved music and television acts. After the group disbanded in 2016, Nakai continued his career as a variety show host, gaining popularity as a solo entertainer.

He became independent in 2020, following his departure from Johnny and Associates Inc., the talent agency that managed him.

While Nakai stated that he had reached a settlement with the woman involved in the incident and that the matter had reached conclusion, the full details remain unclear. His lawyer emphasized that the specifics of the situation are confidential between the parties.