ONE N’ ONLY drops J-pop star Kenshin Kamimura amid assault allegations

Japanese pop star and actor Kenshin Kamimura faces accusations of assaulting a woman in Hong Kong. Following this, the management of his band, ONE N’ ONLY, fired him from the J-pop group. The move comes after news surfaced that Kenshin has allegedly assaulted a woman.

The agency, Stardust Promotion made the announcement. They stated that they have terminated Kenshin’s management contract due to serious compliance violations. “Due to the discovery of a serious compliance violation by member Kenshin Kamimura, we hereby tell you that, as of today, March 4, he has withdrawn from the group and his management contract with Stardust Promotion has been terminated.”

Moreover, they also apologized to fans and those involved. The management added that from now on, ONE N’ ONLY will only proceed with their activities as a five-member group. This also includes their upcoming live tour. “We are so sorry to both SWAG [ONE N’ ONLY fan club] members and everyone connected to it for this sudden announcement. The previously announced LIVE TOUR2025「||: ONE N’ ONLY:|| will go on as a five-person performance. Please understand that we will not be issuing refunds.”

The development comes after a woman filed a police complaint against Kenshin Kamimura. As reported by the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the woman filed a complaint with the police on the night of March 2. She alleged that a 25-year-old man assaulted her at a restaurant on Portland Street in Mong Kok. Subsequently, a source informed the publication that the said man was Kenshin.

The source claimed that the alleged incident took place after the boy band held a fan meeting in Tung Chung. The victim is an interpreter and she was present at the restaurant where the assault allegedly took place. The band members and others were there for a celebration.

As per the report, the cops arrested Kenshin the same day in Tsim Sha Tsui. Subsequently, he was charged and appeared before Kowloon City Court on Tuesday. The J-pop artist is facing one count of indecent assault. The case is currently under the Mong Kok district investigation team.