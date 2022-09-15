Maniesh Paul combines glamour, dance & comedy for ‘Teri Bhabhi Ka Phone Hai’

Maniesh Paul has amped up the glamour, fun, and entertainment quotient in his latest music video ‘Teri Bhabhi Ka Phone Hai’ with Khatron Ke Khiladi fame Chetna Pande.

After an intriguing teaser and poster, Maniesh Paul has now unveiled the super-fun track directed by celebrated choreographer Mudassar Khan, presenting a vibrant blast of energy and color, infused with raw, street-style charm.

Dancing to the foot-tapping beats and catchy tune, Maniesh Paul has unfolded an altogether surprising side of his versatility, impressing the audience.

Earlier, the actor shared, “I get excited with any project that promises entertainment. ‘Teri Bhabhi Ka Phone Hai’ is a total masala entertainer with music, dance, comedy, and fun, which ticks all the boxes for me. I know Mudassar for a long time due to the Dabangg tour, and we always wanted to collaborate together for something like this. I’m glad we finally united for this song and I am looking forward to the audience’s reaction to it.”

Buzzing with interesting projects, Maniesh Paul recently impressed the audience with his fun and entertaining performance in JugJugg Jeeyo. Currently, the actor and host are ruling the television as he returned to the latest season of Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa.

In addition to his extremely successful podcast, which has been the topic of discussion for its heartwarming content and untold stories by a wide range of guests, Maniesh Paul is also currently shooting for his debut OTT show in Delhi.