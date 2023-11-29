Maniesh Paul Sparks Collaboration Rumors with Shashank Khaitan

In the dynamic realm of Bollywood, the grapevine is buzzing with speculation as popular Indian actor and host, Maniesh Paul, recently shared a captivating selfie on his social media platforms alongside the acclaimed Indian film writer and director, Shashank Khaitan.

The candid snapshot of the two industry stalwarts has ignited fervent speculation among fans and the media, prompting questions about a potential collaboration in the works. Maniesh Paul, who garnered praise for his stellar performances in ‘Jug Jug Jeeyo’ and ‘Rafuchakkar,’ further intensified curiosity when he was recently seen at the Dharma Office just before sharing the intriguing picture.

Until they release an official statement, enthusiasts can only eagerly await more details about the exciting developments brewing between Maniesh Paul and Shashank Khaitan. The air is thick with anticipation as Bollywood enthusiasts wonder whether a new cinematic masterpiece is on the horizon. Stay tuned for updates as the speculation continues to gain momentum!

Paul initiated his professional journey in Delhi, serving as a host for cultural events in educational institutions. Afterward, he relocated to Mumbai, where he secured his initial breakthrough by hosting “Sunday Tango” on Star Plus in 2002. Additionally, he held the role of a VJ at Zee Music and served as a radio jockey for Radio City’s morning drive time show, Kasakai Mumbai.