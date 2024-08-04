Maniesh Paul: Celebrating birthday with 10 lesser-known facts

Today marks the birthday celebration of the beloved Indian entertainer, Maniesh Paul, whose journey from radio to television and now to the silver screen has captivated audiences nationwide. As we commemorate his special day, let’s delve into ten lesser-known facets of his illustrious career.

Maniesh Paul’s knack for hosting is legendary, but few know that he honed his skills early on, hosting events during his school and college years before debuting professionally in 2002 with Sunday Tango.

Educationally, Maniesh completed his schooling at Delhi’s Apeejay School in Sheikh Sarai and pursued a bachelor’s degree in tourism from Delhi University’s College of Vocational Studies.

Before his breakout as a lead in 2013 with ‘Mickey Virus’, Maniesh appeared in films like ‘Tees Maar Khan’ and ‘Any Body Can Dance’. Interestingly, ‘Mickey Virus’ was largely shot at Delhi’s Nehru Place, near his father’s workplace.

His foray into the digital realm came with ‘Rafuchakkar’, where he underwent a remarkable transformation, shedding 10 kg in just 3 weeks for the role, which required him to portray multiple characters.

Maniesh’s hosting prowess has graced numerous iconic shows including ‘Comedy Circus’, ‘Dance India Dance Li’l Masters’, ‘Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa’, and ‘Science of Stupid’.

At the age of 23, Maniesh began his career as a Radio Jockey at Radio City, an experience that sharpened his scriptwriting and communication skills.

In addition to his hosting accolades, Maniesh has appeared in several TV shows such as ‘Chhoona Hai Aasmaan’, ‘Radhaa Ki Betiyaan’, and ‘Pyaar Mein Twist’.

In 2007, he tied the knot with his longtime partner Sanyukta Paul, with whom he shares two children, born in 2011 and 2016.

A notable turn in his life came with the advice of numerologist Sanjay Jumaani, who suggested changing his name from Manish to Maniesh—a decision that proved auspicious for his career.

Maniesh Paul’s filmography spans various genres from comedy to thrillers and action. Upcoming projects include roles in Varun Dhawan’s ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’ under Dharma Productions and an untitled comedy with David Dhawan.

Today, as fans celebrate his birthday, Maniesh Paul continues to embody versatility and charm across all mediums of entertainment, showcasing a career that is as dynamic as it is inspiring. Here’s wishing the Omnipresent Star many more years of success and happiness in all his endeavors.